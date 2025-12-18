Delaware football caps off first season of FBS play with 68 Ventures Bowl win over Louisiana

Jo Silver ran for 116 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, and Delaware wrapped up its first year in the FBS with a 20-13 victory over Louisiana in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Fightin' Blue Hens, who went 6-6 in their first year of FBS play, were granted a waiver to play in a bowl game after there were not enough six-win teams to fill all 42 of the FBS bowl games. In general, first-year FBS teams are not chosen for bowl games during their transition period. Wednesday's victory makes Delaware 7-6 overall.

The Blue Hens had to defend two passes into their own end zone in the final seconds to preserve the win. The Ragin' Cajuns had the ball on their own 7-yard line with 1:41 remaining. Lunch Winfield led a drive that included a 32-yard completion to Charles Robertson and a pass interference penalty on Delaware.

After Louisiana (6-7) reached the 8-yard line, Winfield ran for 1 yard on first down and threw incomplete on second down. On third down with two seconds left, Blake Matthews broke up a pass in the end zone.

Silver's long touchdown gave Delaware a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and the Blue Hens went on to lead 10-3 at halftime. Nick Minicucci's 35-yard touchdown pass to Sean Wilson made it 17-3 early in the third quarter and a field goal made it 20-3 midway through the third quarter.

Louisiana kicked a field goal to make it 20-6 heading to the fourth and Winfield added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Shelton Sampson Jr. to make it 20-13 with eight minutes left.

Minicucci passed for 176 yards and Winfield had 231 yards.