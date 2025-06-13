Delaware train derailment blocks road in Bear, New Castle County, police say

A train derailed Friday morning in Bear, Delaware, according to state police.

Police said this was a Norfolk Southern train and a few cars partially derailed around 8:30 a.m. Images from Chopper 3 showed multiple tanker cars leaning off the tracks.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said eight cars hauling petroleum crude oil derailed and stayed upright. The cars were hauling petroleum crude oil. No spills or leaks occurred as a result of the derailment, state police and the rail company said.

The derailment occurred at Old Porter Road and the stopped train is blocking the roadway.

It's not clear what caused the train to leave the tracks.

"There is no danger to the public. Our team is working closely with local first responders at the scene to mitigate the incident," the Norfolk Southern spokesperson wrote in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.