Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware train derailment blocks road in Bear, New Castle County, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A train derailed Friday morning in Bear, Delaware, according to state police.

Police said this was a Norfolk Southern train and a few cars partially derailed around 8:30 a.m. Images from Chopper 3 showed multiple tanker cars leaning off the tracks. 

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said eight cars hauling petroleum crude oil derailed and stayed upright. The cars were hauling petroleum crude oil. No spills or leaks occurred as a result of the derailment, state police and the rail company said.

delaware-train-derailment-today-bear-de-old-porter-road-2.jpg

The derailment occurred at Old Porter Road and the stopped train is blocking the roadway. 

It's not clear what caused the train to leave the tracks.

"There is no danger to the public. Our team is working closely with local first responders at the scene to mitigate the incident," the Norfolk Southern spokesperson wrote in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.