Delaware teen charged with attempted murder after violently stabbing rideshare driver, police say

A 17-year-old male in Newark, Delaware is charged with first-degree attempted murder after stabbing a rideshare driver multiple times early Saturday morning, police say.

Authorities said Newark Police responded to a reported stabbing in a business parking lot in the 100 block of Grove Lane shortly after midnight.

Police said the male victim was working as a rideshare driver and had picked up the suspect, with Grove Lane as the ending destination. As the ride ended, the male suspect, sitting in the backseat behind the driver, pulled out a knife and began violently stabbing the driver in the neck and the back of the head without warning.

The teen suspect then ordered the driver out of the vehicle while continuing to try to stab the driver. The driver was able to defend himself, prompting the suspect fled on foot. The victim drove away and contacted the police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, back, and hand. The driver is expected to recover.

Newark detectives were able to identify the suspect through their investigation. The department's SWAT Team later executed a warrant at a residence in Newark where the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police say.

He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery and possession of a deadly weapon.