Delaware trooper shoots driver fleeing on foot after multiple high-speed pursuits; 3 others arrested

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

Delaware State Police said a trooper shot and critically injured a man who did not comply with orders to drop a firearm after the man exited a vehicle involved in two police pursuits Friday night.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Dover was driving a stolen white Infiniti QX6 on Dupont Highway in Camden, Kent County, when a trooper caught up to him at a Walmart in the town.

The trooper tried to stop the driver, but he didn't pull over, and a pursuit began.

Police said the Infiniti driver "traveled at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner" and that the pursuit was later called off due to safety concerns.

Then, a short time later, another trooper saw the Infiniti near the Dover Mall and attempted to pull it over. That led to a second police pursuit that went onto Route 1 and into the town of Smyrna.

In Smyrna, the driver struck another vehicle but kept moving for several miles until it became disabled and came to a stop near Fieldsboro Road in Townsend — over 20 miles from Walmart where the original attempted traffic stop occurred.

After the Infiniti stopped, the driver and three passengers in the car got out of the car and began running while a trooper approached.

Police said the driver had a firearm that he dropped onto the road before picking it back up and running into a wooded area with the gun in his hand.

A trooper shot the fleeing driver after he did not comply with orders to drop the gun, the state police said.

Troopers then administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The 25-year-old was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The three passengers were located in the woods and arrested. There were no injuries in the collision.

Per department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while state police and the Delaware Department of Justice investigate the use of force.

