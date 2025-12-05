Delaware officers credited for stopping attack on UD police receive honor from lawmakers

The Delaware police officers who arrested a man planning to attack a university police station were honored for their work in preventing a catastrophe.

Delaware lawmakers presented officers Jay Scerbo, Nathan Jupiter and Christopher Hewlitt with a tribute, thanking the trio for what they did on Nov. 24 that many believe potentially saved countless lives.

"I don't think it's being talked about enough," U.S. Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, the speaker for the Delaware House of Representatives, said. "I don't think we can just show up and recognize people at funerals. We have to do it at times like this when we prevented a mass casualty."

University of Delaware student Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested this week and charged by federal prosecutors with possession of unlicensed guns and a "switch" for a Glock handgun.

New Castle County police officers stopped Khan in a truck in Canby Park West on Nov. 24. While at first he was thought to be a person in the park after dark, police eventually searched Khan's truck and the FBI and police searched his home. Both searches turned up guns and ammo, and a notebook in the truck detailed attack plans, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware said this week.

The notebook included what appeared to be a map of the University of Delaware police station, details about the security of the building and even the name of a member of the police department.

Khan also referenced "martyrdom" in the notebook and stated in an interview with police following his arrest that being a martyr is "one of the greatest things you can do," and was a goal of his, the affidavit alleges.

In an event on Friday, the officers said the moment has yet to sink in for them. It was just another day on the job.

"I'm just appreciative that we could stop this threat before something terrible happened," Jupiter said.

"We were just doing our job," Scerbo said. "It has not settled in for me personally."