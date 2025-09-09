Plane crashes in Dover, Delaware; no injuries reported, state police say
Delaware State Police are investigating after a small plane reportedly crashed in Dover on Tuesday afternoon.
The plane crash brought power lines down on Kruser Boulevard near Silver Leaf Lane in Kent County, according to Delaware State Police.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
DSP is working with emergency medical services, fire crews and federal investigators on the case.
