Plane crashes in Dover, Delaware; no injuries reported, state police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware State Police are investigating after a small plane reportedly crashed in Dover on Tuesday afternoon. 

The plane crash brought power lines down on Kruser Boulevard near Silver Leaf Lane in Kent County, according to Delaware State Police. 

No injuries have been reported, police said. 

DSP is working with emergency medical services, fire crews and federal investigators on the case.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

