NJ side of Delaware Memorial Bridge closed due to tractor-trailer fire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Part of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday night.

Motorists on the northbound lanes of Interstate-295 heading to New Jersey will be redirected to Southbound I-295. 

The vehicle fire started just after 5:15 p.m., the Wilmington Manor Fire Company said. 

Police officials are working to get all traffic off the bridge bound for New Jersey. The side of the bridge heading to Delaware is unaffected. 

It's unclear how the tractor-trailer fire started. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 6:50 PM

