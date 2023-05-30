NJ side of Delaware Memorial Bridge closed due to tractor-trailer fire

Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM)

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Part of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday night.

Motorists on the northbound lanes of Interstate-295 heading to New Jersey will be redirected to Southbound I-295.

The vehicle fire started just after 5:15 p.m., the Wilmington Manor Fire Company said.

Police officials are working to get all traffic off the bridge bound for New Jersey. The side of the bridge heading to Delaware is unaffected.

All lanes of @demembridge #NJSpan will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to tractor-trailer fire. Damage assessment underway. jes @DelawareDOT https://t.co/qnjx6wOSkU — Delaware Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) May 30, 2023

It's unclear how the tractor-trailer fire started.

Heavy tow trucks now on the scene to remove remains of Tractor-trailer. Motorists are currently being re-routed onto Southbound I-295. jes @DelawareDOT — Delaware Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) May 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.