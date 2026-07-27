Delaware County, Pennsylvania, launches mobile health clinic to offer measles vaccines

Health officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are launching a back-to-school immunization campaign, hoping to stop or at least limit the measles outbreak. Nationwide, the number of cases is now over 2,300, the highest number in 35 years.

Aiming to stop that trend, Delco is unveiling a new mobile health clinic that officials say will make it easier for people to get vaccinated against the measles.

"It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. And the virus can remain in the air up to two hours after somebody leaves the room. And because people can spread measles before they actually know they're sick, outbreaks can grow really quickly," said Lora Siegmann Werner, the director of the Delaware County Health Department. "Together, we can increase awareness, improve vaccination rates and help prevent measles from causing harm in our community."

Pennsylvania now has 142 measles cases statewide, including 31 new patients in the last week. Lancaster and Chester counties have large outbreaks.

All the infections are in people who were not vaccinated. So far, there are no measles cases in Bucks, Philadelphia or Delaware counties.

"Getting vaccinated, protecting our neighbors and lessening the burden on our healthcare professionals is a foolproof way to be a good citizen," Dr. Monica Taylor with the Delaware County Council said.

Doctors say babies under the age of 1, who can't be vaccinated are at risk, along with pregnant women. Additionally, people born in the 1960s may have received a vaccine that's not as effective. If you're not sure of your vaccine status, doctors say it's safe to get a new vaccine.

"Staying current on recommended vaccines is really, it's the most important thing you can do to help protect your family and our community," Werner said.

Last week, health officials in Delaware announced an outbreak there with five cases. New Jersey has just one case so far this year.