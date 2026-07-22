Measles outbreak declared in Delaware after 2 additional cases reported

A measles outbreak has been declared in Delaware after two more positive cases were reported, health officials said Wednesday.

The case total in the First State is now four, the Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release.

A measles outbreak is declared when three or more cases are connected by time and location, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials in Delaware are conducting contact tracing to find anyone who may have been exposed to the patients. They say anyone identified as exposed will be asked to confirm their vaccination status and be provided with educational resources and treatment options when necessary.

The health department said the cases it has identified are in unvaccinated men in Kent County.

People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised, or too young to get a vaccine face the highest risk of severe complications during a measles outbreak, according to health officials.

Officials recommend that residents check their vaccination status on the DelVAX Public Portal or by asking their healthcare provider.

Early symptoms for measles include fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye. A rash typically occurs three to five days after symptoms begin and usually appears on the face and spreads down the body.