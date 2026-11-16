A Delaware County survey found that some Chester residents avoid riding SEPTA because buses don't come often enough, aren't always reliable and some bus stops don't feel safe.

With uncertainty surrounding SEPTA's funding each year, the Delaware County Planning Department wanted to identify gaps in bus service in Chester.

Over the summer, the county asked 272 Chester residents about their experiences with SEPTA. Of those, 162 ride the bus, and 110 do not. A total of 119 people said buses don't run often enough or arrive when they need them, prompting some residents to turn to rideshare services instead.

"From the results of the survey, we found a lot of people were Ubering, which is expensive to have to Uber every time you need to go to the grocery store," said Gina Burritt, Delaware County's director of planning.

Of the 110 people who said they don't ride SEPTA, 107 cited a preference for using their own vehicles or rideshare services.

Safety around bus stops was another issue. Thirty nonriders said the surrounding environment made them uncomfortable while waiting for the bus.

"It does get pretty dark at a lot of the bus stops and there are a lot of people walking around where you may not know what they're thinking," Chester resident Tony Mosley said.

Mosley relies on SEPTA five days a week to get to his job at Amazon and run errands. But he said he can't always count on the bus to show up.

"Sometimes the bus doesn't come, like some trips may get canceled last minute," Mosley said. "That does kind of affect me with work sometimes. I may have to head to work an hour early."

Data from the 2024 American Community Survey shows that 3,660 households in Chester do not have a vehicle. Separately, the data shows there are approximately 1,448 individual transit riders in the city.

In response to the findings, Delaware County wants to explore whether microtransit could fill transportation gaps in Chester. Unlike traditional buses that follow set routes and schedules, microtransit allows passengers to request shared rides on demand.

The county received a Transportation and Community Development Initiative grant to fund a feasibility study comparing microtransit with improvements to existing bus service. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA are partnering with the county on the study.

"Is it feasible to do microtransit in the city of Chester?" Burritt said. "What would that look like? How would it be funded? Would it be through SEPTA? Would that mean that we'd have to reduce some other SEPTA services, and are there trade-offs? So it's really trying to look all of those factors and determine if there is a path forward."

Delaware County has received seven proposals from consulting firms interested in conducting the study and expects to select one around Dec. 4, 2026.

The selected consultant will lead community engagement, which is expected to begin in spring 2027. The county anticipates having the final report around June 2028.

Mosley said he believes microtransit could be beneficial.

"I feel like that would be a good thing to fill in the gaps, especially for people who can't travel as far," he said.

Microtransit isn't the only possible solution being considered as Chester residents look for more reliable transportation.

Some buses in Chester run only once an hour. SEPTA recently launched the first phase of its new bus network, which aims to improve service across the region.

"It's adding routes that run with a frequency of 15 minutes or better, increasing those numbers of routes currently from 9 to 28 system-wide. And that is going to include Delaware County as well," Andrew Busch, SEPTA's director of media relations, said.

For Mosley, more frequent service and reliable service could make a real difference for him and his neighbors.