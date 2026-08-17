Changes to SEPTA's bus system in Philadelphia includes 2 new routes, 7 eliminated

The first phase of SEPTA's "New Bus Network" – an overhaul of Philadelphia's bus system – began on Sunday.

The "New Bus Network," formerly called the "Bus Revolution," is the transit authority's first comprehensive redesign of the system in its six-decade history. The goal of the changes is to make the bus network more efficient, more reliable and easier to navigate, according to an earlier announcement from SEPTA.

Here are some of the key changes that will affect riders:

The following routes are being eliminated: 35, 47M, 62, 78, 80, 89 and 106.

Service will be reduced on these routes:

4 (fewer trips overall)



17 (no longer serves Packer Park, NRG Station or Navy Yard)



32 (fewer trips overall)



49 (no longer serves South Philadelphia)



52 (no longer serves Gladwyne)



73 (no longer provides overnight Owl service)

New route: Route 72 will connect the Frankford Transit Center and Cedarbrook Plaza via Chelten Avenue every 30 minutes.

New route: Route 76 will operate between Columbus Commons and the Olney-Rising Sun Loop via Pier 70, Columbus Blvd, Frankford Avenue and G Street every 30 minutes.

Route 45 is extended to provide daily service to the Navy Yard.

Route 53 is extended in both directions to connect Carpenter Regional Rail Station and Richmond-Westmoreland Loop via Aramingo Avenue. Route 53 will no longer serve the Hunting Park Broad Street Line (B) stop.

Route 60 is extended to serve the Wissahickon Transit Center on every other trip. No longer serves Delaware Avenue and Lewis Street.

Route 61 is extended to Summit Loop (Ridge and Summit avenues).

Route 64 operates on Grays Ferry Avenue and no longer serves Reed and Wharton streets. All trips operate to Parkside Loop.

Starting Monday, Route 105 is extended for some routes to Paoli Hospital.

Route 79 is extended to serve the 40th Street Market-Frankford (L) stop on every other trip.

Route 25 is adjusted to run on Aramingo, York and Frankford, and shortened to operate between Frankford Transit Center and Spring Garden. New Route 76 provides service to Pier 70 and Columbus Commons. Number of bus trips increased throughout the week and overnight.

See SEPTA's website for a comprehensive look at the changes in the first phase of the project, a new trip planner and updated maps. The transit authority is planning additional changes in February and June 2027.