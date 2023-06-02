Delaware County to host Pride parade for the 1st time

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- For the first time ever, Delaware County is hosting a Pride parade Saturday and there is a lot of excitement and anticipation in Media for its first Pride parade.

Organizers said they've been planning it for months and that they expect a lot of glitz, glam and glitter.

"It's super exciting," Kyle McIntyre said. "It's a historic moment."

McIntyre, who is with the local civil rights organization U.D.T.J., said hosting Delaware County's first Pride parade in Media was an intentional choice.

"We wanted to make sure that Western Delaware County was included in this county-side celebration, and what better place to host a parade than downtown Media," McIntyre said.

Businesses along State Street, like Ten Thousand Villages, are hoping for a good turnout.

"Any time that the community comes out to support businesses here on State Street, we are thrilled," said Sarah Methlie Boggs. "The more the merrier, and the wilder it gets, the better."

The official 2023 Delaware County Pride Program is now live! Download your copy today online by visiting https://t.co/YS7oXNxyON 🎊🌈🎉💝🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZLDi8jgx13 — U.D.T.J. (@UDTJ7) May 29, 2023

Delco's Pride Parade on Saturday will run along State Street from noon until 1:30 p.m. After the parade, there will be more than 100 vendors and activities.

"We'll be doing a lot of educational aspects to Pride because it's not just who we are," McIntyre said.

Many neighbors in Media are hoping the parade will bring in people from out of the area.

"I'm very excited. I think it's a good progression for Media and it shows what Media's about," Lizzy Gibian said. "I think it's really awesome."

Organizers said a Delaware County Pride parade is long overdue.

"With Delaware County, it really just started as an idea and a vision," U.D.T.J. co-founder Dyamond Gibbs said. "You just have to push forward and be the change that you want to see."

Delaware County will also have a Pride Festival in Upper Darby scheduled for next Saturday, June 10.