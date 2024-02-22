Watch CBS News
Sports

Delaware Blue Coats take on Grand Rapids Gold Thursday on PHILLY57

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57
NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57 00:31

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Grand Rapids Gold Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Chase Fieldhouse. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Delaware is now 12-6 in the 2023-24 G League regular season.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

February 

  • Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March

  • Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats 
  • Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats 
  • Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 8:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.