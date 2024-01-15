Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital

White House on handling of Austin cancer news White House says handling of Austin cancer news was suboptimal 05:22

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Monday, after a two-week stay to treat complications stemming from surgery to treat prostate cancer, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

"The Secretary continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon. He has full access to required secure communications capabilities," the Pentagon said.

Upon his release, Austin released a statement thanking "the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support."

"Now, as I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I'm eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon," he added.

Austin, who was hospitalized New Year's Day, spent some time in the intensive care unit before being moved to a private area of the hospital to continue his recovery. His doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said the cancer was "detected early, and his prognosis is excellent."

The initial procedure to remove Austin's prostate had taken place a little over a week earlier, on Dec. 22, and then on Jan. 1, he experienced "severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain," according to his doctors, and was transported by ambulance to Walter Reed.

Austin was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and a buildup of fluids affecting his small intestines, requiring the placement of a tube through his nose to drain his stomach.

As of last Tuesday, his infection had cleared, but he was still experiencing some discomfort, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

On CBS News' "Face the Nation," national security council spokesman John Kirby said Austin's doctors "feel like he may need some additional care," including physical therapy.

During Austin's hospital stay, the Pentagon has come under fire for waiting days to inform the White House that Austin was in the hospital and the reason for his hospitalization.

Senior aides to Austin at the Pentagon did not tell the White House, Congress, or the public about Austin's hospitalization for several days and waited even longer to disclose that Austin had been diagnosed and then treated for prostate cancer.

Even Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who took over some of Austin's responsibilities on Jan. 2, did not know until Jan. 4 that Austin was in the hospital.

Austin released a statement claiming "full responsibility" for his decisions about disclosure, and Ryder told reporters that "there's been a lot of lessons learned and there has been a commitment by the secretary to do better when it comes to transparency."

The Defense Department inspector general will review "the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions" related to the hospitalization and determine whether the Pentagon's current policies ensure timely notifications when the secretary transfers his authority to the deputy secretary.