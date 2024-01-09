Watch CBS News
Politics

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer, then hospitalized for infection, Pentagon says

By Eleanor Watson

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had surgery in December to treat and cure prostate cancer, military medical officials said in a statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday. He was hospitalized Jan. 1 after experiencing "severe abdominal, hip, and leg" pain related to the surgery and treated for an infection. 

The statement from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center officials provides new details about Austin's hospitalization amid a growing controversy over the Pentagon's failure to notify the White House about his condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Eleanor Watson

CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 2:30 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.