Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer, then hospitalized for infection, Pentagon says

Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had surgery in December to treat and cure prostate cancer, military medical officials said in a statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday. He was hospitalized Jan. 1 after experiencing "severe abdominal, hip, and leg" pain related to the surgery and treated for an infection.

The statement from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center officials provides new details about Austin's hospitalization amid a growing controversy over the Pentagon's failure to notify the White House about his condition.

