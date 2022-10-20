Watch CBS News
Deceased body of missing Princeton University student found

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A tragic end in the search for a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosector's Office announced Thursday that the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found deceased outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m. by an employee. 

An autopsy will be done to determine her manner of death, but authorities say there we no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. 

No further information is available at this time. 

