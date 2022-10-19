Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing Princeton University student

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Wednesday afternoon, there is an increased police presence at Princeton University in connection with an investigation into a missing student. Investigators searched Lake Carnegie Wednesday morning.  

20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Friday, near Scully Hall.

The Princeton Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area of Washington and Faculty Roads. 

