Hundreds of snow geese found dead in Pennsylvania from suspected bird flu

Hundreds of dead snow geese found in Pennsylvania are believed to have had avian flu, the Game Commission says.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that it's coordinating an effort to safely remove, test and dispose of snow geese that were found dead at a quarry in Northampton County.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, late 2024 and early 2025 saw a sharp resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in the state's wild birds. The U.S. outbreak began in 2022 and has impacted wild and domestic birds in every state.

The Game Commission says wild waterfowl and shorebirds are considered natural carriers of bird flu and might shed the virus despite appearing healthy. It can also make raptors, scavengers and wild poultry sick.

Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to participate in the remaining season, but the Game Commission says they should take precautions while handling and dressing birds. While HPAI can sicken humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the current outbreak poses a low risk to the health of the general public.

HPAI can make dogs sick, the Game Commission says, and owners should keep their dogs up to date on vaccinations and preventive medication. Owners should also prevent their dogs from coming in contact with wild birds and their feces, and they shouldn't allow dogs to drink environmental water, the Game Commission says.

The virus doesn't usually affect birds that frequent backyard feeders, but people are still encouraged to exercise good hygiene, emptying feeders regularly and cleaning them with a 10% bleach solution.

Anyone who finds sick or dead wild birds in Pennsylvania can call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-742-9453.