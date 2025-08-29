Watch CBS News
Deaths of about 30-40 fish in Chester Creek under investigation in Aston Township, Pennsylvania

The Delaware County Hazmat Team and environmental officials are investigating a possible spill in the West Branch of the Chester Creek after 30-40 dead fish were found behind a pumping station on Friday.

The fish were found behind the pumping station on Mount Road in Aston Township, near Lewis Fisher Memorial Park.

A public works employee noticed the dead fish and a sheen on the water, and alerted authorities, Ed Beebe, the Delaware County director of emergency services, told CBS News Philadelphia.

lns-chopper-aston-oil-hazmat-082925-frame-42331.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Teams have blocked the flow of water behind the pump station and are investigating what the substance is.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Aqua PA and the state Fish and Boat Commission have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

