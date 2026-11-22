A Canadian Olympian and an Oklahoma man are the new recordholders for the fastest completion of the Philadelphia Marathon, organizers said Sunday.

Both broke records set in 2021.

In Sunday's marathon, Victor Shitsama took home the top time among men who were running, completing the course in just 2:09:24.

The 28-year-old from Stillwater, Oklahoma, set an average mile time of 4:57. By a margin of nearly four minutes, he beat the long-standing record of 2:13:28, which was set by Michael Chesire in 2021.

Olympian Dayna Pidhoresky, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the women's division with a time of 2:26:35. Pidhoresky broke the previous women's record of 2:28:34 set in 2021 by Leslie Sexton.

The 40-year-old's average mile time was 5:36.

In the wheelchair division, Herman Garic of Utica, New York, led the men with a time of 1:48:46 and Paralympian Kendall Gretsch of Colorado Springs, Colorado, led all women wheelchair competitors with a time of 1:51:24.

The marathon took over Philadelphia streets Sunday, Nov. 22. There was a record-breaking number of signups for the races in 2026.