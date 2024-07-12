Dawn Staley calls for pay equity in speech accepting ESPY award for perseverance

Toddler shot in North Philadelphia; AFSCME 47 return-to-work case continues in court | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- North Philadelphia native and South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was already a winner — beating Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball finals in April in a game that broke viewership records.

It was Staley's third NCAA championship and capped an undefeated season.

But on Thursday she notched another big win, winning the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 32nd annual ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California.

The daughters of the late former Jimmy V Award winner and ESPN commentator Stuart Scott, Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott, presented the award to Staley along with Abbott Elementary creator and Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson.

Staley addressed her team and called for pay equity in the speech.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

"How do I not fight injustice when I ask them to do the things the right way? ... How do I not fight for equity when I tell them they can climb as high as they want, they can be all that they want? How do I not fight pay disparity when I do the same job and get paid less, but win more?" Staley said.

"They're watching me. I can't ask them to stand up for themselves, if I'm sitting down," Staley continued. "Nor can I ask them to effect change if I'm only willing to whisper. So when someone tells me to 'shut up and coach,' I say no. I have a job to do, I'm being watched."

"Using my platform is an awesome responsibility, but it's a responsibility that was divinely bestowed on me, and I graciously accept it," Staley added.

The Gamecocks also won the ESPY Award for best team.

Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, Lamar Jackson and Prince Harry were also ESPY winners.

All proceeds from the event went to the Jimmy V Foundation in the fight against cancer.