Prince Harry accepts Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPYs despite Tillman's mother's criticism to honor him

Prince Harry was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday night, despite criticism from the mother of the slain veteran over the decision to select the royal as the recipient.

The Duke of Sussex kicked off his acceptance speech at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, by expressing his gratitude to the Pat Tillman Foundation and acknowledging Tillman's family, including Mary Tillman specifically.

"Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect," Harry said. "The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

Tillman was a former NFL player who gave up his football career to enlist in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks. He was later killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

The award was given to the 39-year-old son of King Charles for his work with the Invictus Games – an annual international sporting event he founded for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. Harry, who was at the ceremony with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said the award goes to all of them instead of him.

"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality," he said. "This award belongs to them, not to me."

"The spirit of the Invictus Games transcends race, time and borders," he added. "It is born from unity and exudes purpose. This year we're celebrating ten years of witnessing life-changing impact and healing through sport."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage from Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro and Elizabeth Marks during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre. / Getty Images

Last month, ESPN announced Harry would be the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, which was hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams. Tillman's mother disagreed with the decision to pick Harry and told the Daily Mail that she was "shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."

"There are recipients that are far more fitting," she said. "There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

'These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has," she told the British outlet. "I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised." In response, ESPN said in a statement that the company made the choice "with the support of the Tillman Foundation."

"We understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award," ESPN said. "The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."

The award under Tillman's name honors a person "with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy" of Tillman, ESPN said. Other past winners include the Buffalo Bills' training staff, Army veteran Gretchen Evans and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.