Pennsylvania man arrested for recording juvenile, adult undressing inside home, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly recording a juvenile and an adult undressing inside the bathroom of an Abington Township, Pennsylvania, home, police said on Wednesday.

David Lyons was charged with felony sex abuse of children, invasion of privacy and producing obscene and other sexual materials, according to police. He was initially arrested in Beach Haven, New Jersey, last year for allegedly recording a family member showering in an outdoor shower, but their investigation led to more evidence in Montgomery County.

Abington Township Police said the Beach Haven Police Department uncovered evidence that led them to Lyons allegedly recording people inside a home on the 2200 block of Menlo Avenue in Abington.

Lyons turned himself in to the authorities on Wednesday, police said. He was released on $10,000 cash bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department's Special Victims Unit.