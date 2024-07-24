Trump rally shooting victim David Dutch released from hospital

Friends of Marine veteran injured in Trump rally shooting say they are here for him Friends of Marine veteran injured in Trump rally shooting say they are here for him 02:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the men who was shot at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler County was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

New Kensington native David "Jake" Dutch, 57, was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Health Network confirmed in an update. Seventy-four-year-old James Copenhaver, the other man who was injured, is still in the hospital in stable but serious condition, AHN said.

Dutch and Copenhaver were critically injured when a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler County on Saturday, July 13. One person, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed. Trump was grazed in the ear.

Dutch's friends told KDKA-TV he is a dedicated U.S. Marine who loves his country and often visits the American Legion #868 in Lower Burrell with his wife.

"He's a great guy, very loving, very supportive," American Legion member Anthony Grimes said last week. "It's just so sad that things like this happen."

American Legion members said they were looking forward to when Dutch was released from the hospital and could join them again.

Dutch also served as commandant of the Westmoreland Detachment #1416, the Marine Corps League said.