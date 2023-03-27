Flyers chairman Dave Scott to retire at end of season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More major changes are coming to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

Flyers chairman Dave Scott will retire after the 2022-23 season, Comcast Spectacor said Monday.

Newly hired Dan Hilferty will take over as Comcast Spectacor's chairman on April 17 and the Flyers' governor on July 1. Hilferty was hired as Comcast Spectacor's CEO last month.

"Working for both Comcast and Comcast Spectacor have been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm very proud of all that we've accomplished over the last 30 years," Scott said in a news release. "It has been an incredible honor to work for such a terrific company and I'm very thankful to Brian for his trust in me. I've also been fortunate to work with so many fantastic colleagues and look forward to watching this company continue to grow under Dan's leadership."

Scott has served as the Flyers' chairman and governor since 2013 when Peter Luukko stepped down as president.

Hilferty said in a news release he enjoyed partnering with Scott over the last month but is excited about the future.

"I'm energized about the opportunity to further advance the company," Hilferty said. "Our number one goal for the Flyers will be to consistently compete for the Stanley Cup. It is going to be a process that will take time to get on that path, but I'm confident we are headed in the right direction with Danny Briere as interim GM, coach [John] Tortorella, and our hiring of a president of hockey operations soon."

Earlier this month, the Flyers fired Chuck Fletcher as general manager and president of hockey operations and named Danny Briere as the team's interim GM.

In announcing Fletcher's firing, the Flyers said they were separating the general manager and the president roles.

Three weeks later comes another shoe to drop.

The Flyers are finally admitting they're in a rebuild and with Scott's retirement, they will have a new chairman to lead the franchise.