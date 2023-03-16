Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay expected to stay with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looks like an Eagles cornerback isn't going anywhere after all.

After he supposed to be released, Pro bowl cornerback Darius Slay is expected to remain with the Eagles, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

Nothing is final, but a new deal could be in the works.

The veteran cornerback tweeted that he's "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

Slay's wife, Jennifer, also tweeted about his return to Philadelphia.

WE HERE BABY!!! 💚🦅🦅🦅 — Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) March 16, 2023

Slay has made the Pro Bowl for the past two seasons for the Eagles after being acquired in a March 2020 trade from the Detriot Lions.

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the Eagles were set to release Slay.

But, the Eagles were reportedly having discussions with Slay all day regarding a return.

#Eagles have been in discussions with Darius Slay all day regarding a return. Indications are it's headed that way. Jennifer Slay is comfortable saying he'll remain. The team finds a way to keep both starting CBs. https://t.co/v6KbMH5aZq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023

The Eagles reportedly told Slay last week that he could seek a trade if contract negotiations broke down, but he never requested a trade and said he wanted to stay in Philadelphia.

The Eagles never officially released Slay when the new league year opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, so maybe the Eagles were able to rework his deal after all?

If that's the case, it means the Eagles are bringing back their starting cornerback duo from last season.

The Eagles signed James Bradberry to a three-year contract that locks him up through the 2025 season. The tandem helped the Eagles have the No. 1 ranked passing defense in the NFL.

In the other free agency news, the Eagles retained longtime defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and running back Miles Sanders signed with the Carolina Panthers.