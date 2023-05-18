Temple University community remembers student killed in Connecticut crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tragedy hit Temple University.

Students gathered to remember a well-known face on campus who died in an out-of-state car crash.

Daniel Contreras-Francisco and three family members were killed this past weekend on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

Contreras-Francisco was just one class away from earning his Bachelor's Degree, and he walked in last week's commencement ceremony.

The Temple University family held a vigil Wednesday night.

Those who knew him shared memories and stories in an emotional and touching remembrance ceremony.

Temple says this is a tragedy in every sense of the word and they collectively mourn his loss.

The Lambda Theta Phi Latin fraternity and the Temple community gathered at the Bell Tower after losing one of their own.

Temple says Contreres-Francisco just walked in the University's College Commencement Ceremony.

His friends, brothers and even one his teachers shared memories as they held candles and flowers in his honor.

"People love him and this is beautiful," a person said.

"It speaks volumes to who Daniel was as a person," a person said. "Just a kind soul, helping, always putting others above himself, dreamers help communities. Someone sadly gone too soon."

Temple says he was a leader on campus and heavily involved in Temple's fraternity and sorority community and the Multicultural Greek Council.

His brothers huddled together as one as they said final farewell.

"I am sure he is smiling from above and I love you Daniel," a person said.

Temple says its committed to supporting the students and says there is counseling available.