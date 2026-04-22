Man accused of running over Montgomery County police officers appears in court for 1st time since attack

A Lower Gwynedd man accused of running over multiple police officers in Montgomery County appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since that violent incident.

Dalton Janiczek, 22, appeared in Montgomery County District Court Wednesday afternoon to face charges of attempted murder and other crimes. As he entered the courthouse, he passed Plymouth Township Police Officer Jake Hennessey, the same officer prosecutors said Janiczek ran over with an SUV.

Three officers were injured in the Oct. 24, 2025, incident. Hennessey, who suffered the most serious injuries, is still on crutches. He's one of two officers who have not yet returned to work.

According to Plymouth Township Police Chief John Myrsiades, the chaos unfolded in the parking lot of the former DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Plymouth Meeting. Myrsiades said Hennessey spotted a white Mercedes SUV linked to a suspect accused of making bomb threats and taunting local law enforcement agencies.

When officers approached, the driver tried to flee, first backing into a police vehicle, then accelerating and striking Hennessey, Myrsiades said. He said Hennessey attempted to apply a tourniquet to his own leg, but he was run over several more times.

"[Janiczek] fled the scene and other officers were able to finally detain him only after he rammed two other officers' vehicles, injuring them as well," Myrsiades said. "This incident in and of itself is a serious incident. A lot of people hurt, a lot of people affected."

Outside the courthouse, dozens of officers gathered in support of their injured colleagues.

"They've been going through surgeries, rehabbing, they're working hard, they have a long road ahead, they have good spirits and want to come back," Myrsiades said. "We're here to make sure everybody knows, our officers included, that we're still a family and we're here for them."

Janiczek did not respond to any reporter's questions as sheriff deputies escorted him outside the courthouse. His defense attorney, Timothy Woodward, declined to comment.