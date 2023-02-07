Super Bowl LVII: Dallas Goedert looking forward to TE duel with Travis Kelce

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Sand, sun and mountains.

It's a different kind of scene in Phoenix compared to Philadelphia. But, if you ask the Eagles, not much has changed despite the scenery.

Birds head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference Tuesday that the team will continue to do what they've done over the past 20 weeks.

That includes tight end Dallas Goedert, who is one of the most important players for the Eagles, will play a sizable role in the Super Bowl.

Goedert is seventh among tight ends in receiving yards, and he did that despite missing five games with an injury.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce is widely regarded as the best at the position and that adds a little juice for Goedert.

"Obviously, you know, at this time of the year, you're playing good people at every position," Goedert said. "But, going up against the best tight end in the NFL, it's an honor. It's really cool and I'm looking forward to hopefully a tight end show the entire day."

This isn't Goedert's first rodeo in a big game. He caught a one-handed touchdown in the divisional round versus the New York Giants a few weeks back to go along with five receptions for 58 yards.

Goedert also caught a touchdown in that famous double-doink playoff game in his rookie year back in 2018 vs. the Chicago Bears.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defense will have their hands full with Kelce.

Kelce had 110 receptions, 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, and that hasn't stopped in the playoffs.

In the Chiefs' two playoff games, Kelce has combined for 21 catches, 176 yards and three touchdowns.