A celebration of life was held in North Philadelphia on Saturday to honor Darrell Jones.

The late rapper, who was also known as "D. Jones" or "Jonesy," was shot and killed by a stray bullet following a road rage incident last Saturday.

Philadelphia Police say he was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation that led up to the shooting.

Police have since arrested SEPTA worker Daniel Dickerson, who is facing multiple charges, including murder.

At Jones' celebration of life, hundreds of people were in attendance to pay respects to the late rapper.

His mother, Yolanda Jones, couldn't hold back her emotions as she and many others continue to grieve the loss of her son.

"They robbed me of my son, they robbed my grandson of his father," she said. "If it wasn't my son, it would've been someone else's child."

While she grieved, the celebration of life also gave her and the rest of the family plenty of reasons to smile.

The number of people who came to support the family proved Jones' legacy was less about his music and more about who he was.

"All of these people out here for my little ol' son," Yolanda Jones said. "It makes my heart so full."

"I knew that people were going to show up because of just the type of person he was. He brought so many people together," Stephanie Riley, the mother of Jones' son, said.

"Nobody could say nothing bad about him," said rapper Dave East, who is a longtime friend. "That says a lot about anybody, I don't know anybody on Earth that can say one bad thing about Jonesy.

"A gentle giant. A big teddy bear," longtime family friend Dana Pinkney. "For this to happen to a great person like this. It saddens us all. It's heartbreaking."

Jones' loved ones also honored him by releasing balloons into the air.

While they continue to mourn, they also hope to one day face Jones' suspected killer to let him know what he stole can never be replaced.

"I'm really lost," Riley said. "I don't even know what life is going to bring for us moving forward because he was our everything."

"I don't want him on the streets hurting anybody else's child. Nobody," Yolanda Jones said.