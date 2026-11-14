Philadelphia rapper D. Jones killed in North Philly shooting; SEPTA worker charged

Philadelphia rapper Darrell Tyree Jones, known as D. Jones, was struck by a stray bullet and killed in a shooting after a road-rage incident in North Philly on Saturday, police said. Jones' manager confirmed his death on social media.

A SEPTA bus mechanic has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting.

Daniel Dickerson, a SEPTA employee, was charged with murder and other offenses in Jones' death and the road-rage incident that led to the shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street following an incident on the 1500 block of West Fisher Avenue, police said.

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Police said Jones, 42, wasn't the intended target and was not involved in the road rage incident that led to the shooting.

Jones had attempted to drive himself to the hospital after he was shot, but crashed at Broad and Wingohocking streets, police said. Officers removed him from the vehicle and took him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On the night of the shooting, witnesses told police someone in a Ford SUV pulled up to people on that block and began shooting for an unknown reason.

Dickerson was taken into custody after allegedly crashing the Ford SUV into a police vehicle near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street, according to police. The vehicle had several bullet holes, police said.

A gun and multiple bullet casings were recovered from the Ford, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.