Girl critically injured after fire in Kensington home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.
They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.
She's in critical condition.
No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.