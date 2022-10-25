Girl critically injured after fire in Kensington home

Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home

Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home

Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.

#BREAKING @PhillyFireDept says a fire broke out at 3142 Custer street in Harrowgate around 7am. A juvenile girl was inside and taken to hospital in critical condition. Fire is under investigation @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PrKQBmAzuz — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) October 25, 2022

They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.

She's in critical condition.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.