Watch CBS News
Weather

Mostly sunny Thursday in Philadelphia for World Cup match between Curaçao-Ivory Coast. Here's the weather forecast.

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Thursday in the Philadelphia region is going to be very similar to Wednesday, with just a few more clouds.

No weather issues are expected for the 2026 World Cup Match at 4 p.m. between Curaçao and the Ivory Coast. Wear your sunscreen during the day, and plan on a few stray showers late Thursday evening. If you had your windows open (car or home), be sure to close them before bed so nothing gets wet.

z-region-forecast-tomorrow.png
CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

While stray showers are possible on Friday, the next big change will likely occur on Saturday with a much greater risk of showers and storms. These could potentially impact the World Cup match at 5 p.m., so we will continue to watch that.

Sunday looks to be a much better day to do summer activities, with temps in the 80s and only a very slight chance of a stray shower.

sat-2pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT HEATWAVE is in sight, beginning next Tuesday, possibly Monday, with temps in the low to mid-90s all next week right up through the Fourth of July.

Humidity will be much higher as well so plan on a run of hot, sticky days with showers and storms likely at times.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

z-7-day-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mostly sunny, night rain. High 87, low 65.

Friday: Showers or storm. High 88, low 70.

Saturday: Showers. High 80, low 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 86, low 68.

Monday: Heating up. High 89, low 67.

Tuesday: Heatwave #4. High 93, low 70.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 94, low 74.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue