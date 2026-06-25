Mostly sunny Thursday in Philadelphia for World Cup match between Curaçao-Ivory Coast. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region is going to be very similar to Wednesday, with just a few more clouds.

No weather issues are expected for the 2026 World Cup Match at 4 p.m. between Curaçao and the Ivory Coast. Wear your sunscreen during the day, and plan on a few stray showers late Thursday evening. If you had your windows open (car or home), be sure to close them before bed so nothing gets wet.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

While stray showers are possible on Friday, the next big change will likely occur on Saturday with a much greater risk of showers and storms. These could potentially impact the World Cup match at 5 p.m., so we will continue to watch that.

Sunday looks to be a much better day to do summer activities, with temps in the 80s and only a very slight chance of a stray shower.

CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT HEATWAVE is in sight, beginning next Tuesday, possibly Monday, with temps in the low to mid-90s all next week right up through the Fourth of July.

Humidity will be much higher as well so plan on a run of hot, sticky days with showers and storms likely at times.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mostly sunny, night rain. High 87, low 65.

Friday: Showers or storm. High 88, low 70.

Saturday: Showers. High 80, low 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 86, low 68.

Monday: Heating up. High 89, low 67.

Tuesday: Heatwave #4. High 93, low 70.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 94, low 74.