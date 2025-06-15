Kittens born in South Jersey could have been exposed to rabies, health officials warn

Health officials in South Jersey are warning that a litter of kittens from Port Norris could have been exposed to rabies.

The Cumberland County Department of Health said on June 13 that the kittens came from North Avenue near Main Street, and at least one of the animals has tested positive for rabies.

Other kittens from the same litter have already been taken home by people in the community, so anyone who recently got a kitten from the North Avenue area is asked to contact the health department.

The kittens and any other animals they came in contact with might need to be monitored for rabies, the department of the health said. Humans who spent time around the cats should also be checked for symptoms of rabies exposure.

To protect the animals and people in your home, the health department recommends keeping pets vaccinated, avoiding contact with wild or stray animals, reporting bites and scratches and getting medical help right away if you think you've been exposed.

Here's a look at some of the symptoms of rabies in cats and dogs, according to VCA Animal Hospitals:

Symptoms of rabies in cats

Agitation, nervousness and irritability

Muscle spams that prevent swallowing

Excessive saliva

Paralysis

Symptoms of rabies in dogs

Agitation, nervousness and irritability

Aggression, becoming highly excitable

Signs of depraved appetite (eating and chewing stones, trash, etc.)

Paralysis, distortion of the face and difficulty swallowing

Symptoms of rabies in humans, according to the CDC

Weakness, discomfort, fever or headache

Itching at the site of the bite

Anxiety, confusion, insomnia, delirium

Hallucinations

Fear of water

Seizures