Croydon, Pennsylvania house fire draws major response on Cedar Avenue

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

Several fire trucks are on the scene of a house fire in the Croydon section of Bristol Township, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 3 was over the home on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue, where several firefighters were seen accessing an upper-story window.

Fire officials said the blaze is being investigated as arson.

CBS News Philadelphia

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. We're working to learn the cause and get more information from officials on how it started and if anyone was injured.

CBS News Philadelphia  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

