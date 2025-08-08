Croydon, Pennsylvania house fire draws major response on Cedar Avenue

Several fire trucks are on the scene of a house fire in the Croydon section of Bristol Township, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 3 was over the home on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue, where several firefighters were seen accessing an upper-story window.

Fire officials said the blaze is being investigated as arson.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. We're working to learn the cause and get more information from officials on how it started and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.