Cristopher Sánchez breaks Grover Cleveland Alexander's 115-year-old Phillies record scoreless streak

Cristopher Sánchez has taken his game to new heights in 2026 — and now has broken a 115-year-old Philadelphia Phillies franchise record.

Sánchez extended his scoreless streak to 41 2/3 innings Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, breaking baseball immortal Grover Cleveland Alexander's franchise record of 41 innings, set in 1911.

The Phillies' ace entered Wednesday with a 37 2/3-inning scoreless streak and needed four full innings to break the record. He did at least that, allowing no runs in the first four innings of the rubber match in San Diego. His fifth strikeout of the game was his 600th of his career.

Orel Hershiser owns the MLB scoreless inning streak record at 59 innings, set in 1988.

In his last start, Sánchez passed Cliff Lee's 34-inning scoreless streak set in 2011 to move into second place in team history. Sánchez allowed four hits, no runs and struck out six in eight innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.62. The Phillies lost, 1-0, to Cleveland.

The 29-year-old Sánchez has raised his game to a different level in 2026, a season after he finished as the National League Cy Young runner-up. Coming into Wednesday, Sánchez led MLB pitchers with a 3.7 bWAR, and his 2.8 fWAR was tops in the NL.

Sánchez owns the NL's lowest ERA and leads the majors in innings pitched (72 1/3 innings).

The Phillies are looking to sweep the Padres after starting off a West Coast trip with wins in San Diego on Monday and Tuesday.