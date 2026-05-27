Cristopher Sánchez makes history as Philadelphia Phillies sweep San Diego Padres to start West Coast trip

Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven brilliant innings, extending his scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings and passing Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander for the Phillies franchise record, in a 3-0 win Wednesday against the San Diego Padres for a three-game sweep.

Sánchez (6-2) reached the milestone by getting through the four full innings he needed to pass Alexander, who had a 41-innng scoreless streak in 1911. He kept going through three more scoreless innings before leaving after throwing 100 pitches. He allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked none.

He pumped his fists as he walked off the mound after striking out pinch-hitter Ty France to end the seventh.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez celebrates after the last out of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Gregory Bull

He set another franchise record by going at least seven scoreless innings for the fifth straight start, becoming the sixth to so in MLB history.

Trea Turner homered leading off the ninth, his seventh, and Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single during the two-run sixth.

With Sánchez an inning away from the record, there was a heart-stopping moment as Manny Machado lifted a fly ball to left that Edmundo Sosa caught just in front of the wall leading off the fourth. Sánchez struck out Xander Bogaerts, Ramon Laureano doubled to left and then the lefty then got Jackson Merrill to ground out to second base to set the record.

Machado had homered in Tuesday night's 4-3 Phillies win.

The Padres stranded runners in scoring position in the first and second innings, and Gavin Sheets lifted a fly ball just in front of the warning track in right to end the third.

José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save.

Walker Buehler (3-3) took the loss.

Up next

Phillies LHP Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres RHP Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.70) is scheduled to start Friday night at Washington.