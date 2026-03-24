What to know about Cristopher Sánchez's 6-year contract with Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez is guaranteed $104 million in a six-year contract for 2027-32, a deal that contains $20 million in deferred money payable from 2035-44.

Sanchez will keep his $3 million salary this season as part of a $22.5 million, four-year contract that started last year. The 29-year-old left-hander gave up the $16 million remaining in guaranteed money through 2028 as part of that deal.

His agreement, announced Sunday, includes a $6 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract's approval by Major League Baseball, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. He will receive salaries of $6 million in 2027, $9 million in 2028, $14 million in 2029, $15 million in 2030 and $27 million each in 2031 and 2032.

Philadelphia will defer $10 million each from his 2031 and 2032 salaries, which each will be payable in five $2 million installments. The 2031 money is due every July 1 from 2035-39 and the 2032 money every July 1 from 2040-44.

Sánchez's deal includes a conditional team option for 2033 at $10 million, and the option price would escalate to $32.5 million if he is not on the injured list for 130 or more consecutive days during the season in 2031 or '32. The option price would escalate based on Cy Young Award voting from 2027-32, at $2 million for first place, $1 million for second or third, $750,000 for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

A buyout would attach for the 2033 option at the same escalators and amounts. Sánchez would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded and he receives hotel suite on road trips.

His new contract includes the same salaries for 2026-29 as in his prior deal and guarantees the option amounts for 2030-31, which included a $1 million buyout, so it in effect adds $88 million in new money for four more guaranteed seasons.

Sánchez went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts last season and struck out a career-high 212 batters. He is 30-21 overall in four full big league seasons.

He became the fourth Phillies starter with a long-term deal. Jesús Luzardo this month finalized a $135 million, five-year contract that starts in 2027. Zack Wheeler has a $126 million deal through 2027 and Aaron Nola a $172 million, seven-year agreement through 2030.

Rookie Andrew Painter is under team control through 2031 and earned the fifth starter spot in the rotation.