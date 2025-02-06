South Jersey hair studio dying Philadelphia Eagles fans' hair green for Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

At this South Jersey studio, you can get your hair dyed green for the Philadelphia Eagles

At this South Jersey studio, you can get your hair dyed green for the Philadelphia Eagles

At this South Jersey studio, you can get your hair dyed green for the Philadelphia Eagles

The team at Crimson Hair Studio in Haddonfield helped Joseph Zobel get his Eagles-inspired mohawk makeover ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

"I love it. I really love it. This is going to be my new look now. I might just have to keep it," Zobel said.

Zobel is a guidance counselor at a South Jersey school and says the kids asked and he delivered.

"This morning, I asked the principal, 'Can I actually do this?' And he said, 'For the Eagles? Absolutely,'" he said.

Crimson is also offering green hair extensions and green hair tinsel for Birds fans.

"Everyone is just so excited to give the Eagles another chance to win that Super Bowl," said Andrea Wark, who works at the salon.

And if you need a new outfit to match that new hair, NRS Boutique on Passyunk Avenue has you covered with custom, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Owner Nicole Styer hand-makes the unique designs herself. The Eagles are keeping her busy.

"It's definitely been crazy in here, nonstop, extended hours, just working like crazy to restock every day," Styer said.

She said the Super Bowl is definitely helping with business and is grateful for everyone supporting her small business.

"After Christmas, it's usually slow for business, so this a win-win," she said.