BRYN MAWR (CBS) -- Crews are trying to restore power after a sub-station fire at a PECO yard in Bryn Mawr. Firefighters were called out to the site on Landover Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

About 1,300 customers are being affected.

Crews on site to de-energize the unit.

PECO says power should be fully restored sometime in the next hour.