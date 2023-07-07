Watch CBS News
Crews battle junkyard fire in West Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  There's a junkyard fire in West Philadelphia Friday evening. Here is a live look from Chopper 3.

This is happening on Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street. As you can see there is a thick, grey smoke billowing from the fire. 

Crews are at the scene trying to get the fire under control.

So far, there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

