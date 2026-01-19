How your credit report can hurt your chances of being hired

Layoffs and slowdowns in hiring are making it difficult for many jobseekers, but could your credit also be hurting your chances of getting hired?

Some might not realize that, often included in your background check, employees can pull your credit report.

While employers don't get to see your actual credit score, they can see some late payments, high debt, or past money troubles, according to NerdWallet. That could raise flags, particularly for certain jobs that might have access to funds or sensitive financial data.

Increasingly, though, states are moving to ban this practice.

New York just passed a law prohibiting employers from using someone's credit report in a hiring decision, with the exception of certain jobs. While Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware do not have a similar law, the city of Philadelphia has a ban on the practice.

Under the Federal Fair Credit Report Act, employers are required to give candidates the chance to review and respond before it might impact a hiring decision.

During a job search, it's advised to pull your report from the three main credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. You can request your credit report for free through annualcreditreport.com. If you have legitimate issues with your report, experts say it's best to be transparent about it with your prospective employer.

CNN's Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this report.

