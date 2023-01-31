Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash leads to fuel spill on Route 130 in South Jersey

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crash leads to fuel spill on Route 130 in Florence, N.J.
Crash leads to fuel spill on Route 130 in Florence, N.J. 00:18

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in South Jersey led to a fuel spill that blocked traffic on Route 130 northbound Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at Route 130 and John Galt Way. One lane was getting by as the spill was being cleaned up.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer and dump truck collided just after 5 a.m.

One person was transported to Virtua Health in Willingboro. 

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.