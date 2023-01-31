Crash leads to fuel spill on Route 130 in South Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in South Jersey led to a fuel spill that blocked traffic on Route 130 northbound Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at Route 130 and John Galt Way. One lane was getting by as the spill was being cleaned up.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer and dump truck collided just after 5 a.m.

One person was transported to Virtua Health in Willingboro.