Crash leads to double Shooting in Juniata Park Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A crash led to a fight and then a shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park. It happened near Castor Avenue and Bristol Street.

Police say it all started when a gray car rear-ended a white SUV. After that, police say, several men began fighting.

A man, who was in the SUV, allegedly shot one of the men who was in the other car because he was allegedly attacking his father. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his own father.

But police say the man who fired the gun did have a license to carry. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:21 AM

