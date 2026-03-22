3 people injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash on Bustleton Avenue, police say

Three people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia when a driver suffered a medical emergency Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on the 7600 block of Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philly's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, according to police.

A 72-year-old man driving a 2013 white Nissan Pathfinder was heading northbound when he had a medical emergency, which led him to veer into the southbound lanes, striking an unoccupied red 2016 Audi parked along the curb and jumping the sidewalk.

When the 72-year-old man's Nissan Pathfinder jumped the sidewalk, police said, he struck a 60-year-old woman.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition with multiple bone fractures, police said. A 68-year-old woman who was inside the vehicle was also critically wounded with a head injury.

The 60-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk suffered a facial laceration, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.