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3 people injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash on Bustleton Avenue, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Three people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia when a driver suffered a medical emergency Saturday afternoon, police said. 

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on the 7600 block of Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philly's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, according to police. 

A 72-year-old man driving a 2013 white Nissan Pathfinder was heading northbound when he had a medical emergency, which led him to veer into the southbound lanes, striking an unoccupied red 2016 Audi parked along the curb and jumping the sidewalk.

When the 72-year-old man's Nissan Pathfinder jumped the sidewalk, police said, he struck a 60-year-old woman. 

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition with multiple bone fractures, police said. A 68-year-old woman who was inside the vehicle was also critically wounded with a head injury. 

The 60-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk suffered a facial laceration, according to police. 

The crash is under investigation.

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