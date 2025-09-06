Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after car crash involving dirt bike in West Philadelphia, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
A car crash in West Philadelphia involving a dirt bike has left a man in critical condition on Saturday.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of 48th and Spruce streets around 3:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black Nissan Altima was going west on Spruce Street when it was hit by a dirt bike that was going north on 48th Street, police said in a release on Saturday night.

The person on the dirt bike, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with head trauma and brain bleeding.

Police said the driver of the Nissan is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and the dirt bike was removed from the scene by an unknown person before officers arrived.  

