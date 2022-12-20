Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County

Crane truck overturned after crash with car in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.

@GloTwpPolice Traffic Safety Unit and Patrols are investigating an overturned crane and a passenger vehicle crash on Little Gloucester Rd by Golfview Drive. Road closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hZOHtEGUxP — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) December 20, 2022

The crane blocked the entire road.

There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.

Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess.