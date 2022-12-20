Watch CBS News
Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.

The crane blocked the entire road.

There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.

Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

