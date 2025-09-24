Donated clothes become care packages for Philadelphians in need at the Giving Factory. Take a look inside

Philly nonprofit Cradles to Crayons keeps city residents warm — and you can help

Philadelphia is consistently ranked among the poorest large cities in America, and is home to thousands of families struggling to meet even the most basic needs. But tucked away in East Falls, a nonprofit called Cradles to Crayons is rewriting that narrative —one warm coat, one backpack, one outfit at a time.

"We've got families in the city and in pockets all over the region who don't have a pair of shoes that fit," Michal Smith, executive director of Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, said. "You don't want a 14-year-old boy wearing his aunt's coat."

That's where Cradles to Crayons steps in. Serving children from birth to age 18, the organization provides essentials like winter coats, boots, school supplies, diapers, hygiene items and more — everything a child needs to feel safe, confident and ready to learn.

"We make sure they have age-appropriate clothes, clothes they feel proud about wearing," Smith said.

At the heart of the operation is the Giving Factory, a bustling warehouse powered by volunteers. At the Giving Factory, items are donated, sorted, inspected and packaged into personalized outfit bags.

Elaine Kittredge, a volunteer, shows an outfit bag she put together.

Carolyn Cummings and Elaine Kittredge pack outfits for people in need at The Giving Factory in East Falls. CBS News Philadelphia

"This is for a girl, size 3T," Kittredge said. "With two pairs of pants, four shirts, a sweatshirt, and a dress."

Kittredge and fellow volunteer Carolyn Cummings have been coming twice a week for three years.

"I'm a shopaholic," Kittredge said with a laugh. "Putting together little outfits just makes my heart melt. I know some little girl is going to look so sweet in that outfit."

Each bag contains a week's worth of clothing, carefully curated to mix and match.

"We rely on the entire Greater Philadelphia community to help us do this work," Smith said. "We are powered by volunteers."

Once packed, the items are distributed through Cradles to Crayons' network of over 170 service partners, including the School District of Philadelphia, Project Home and Mom Mobile.

Amika Miller, social service manager at The Family Practice & Counseling Network, picks up orders monthly for families facing clothing insecurity.

"The families are really, really just grateful and happy," Miller said.

Miller says she sees the emotional difference in a child who is able to receive a new piece of clothing.

And the turnaround is fast.

"Within three to five days, that clothing will be sorted here in our Giving Factory and going out to a kid in need," Smith said.

Cradles to Crayons is one of the few places in the region where kids can volunteer alongside their families. Children as young as five can help sort and pack donations at the Giving Factory.

Cradles to Crayons hosting winter clothing drive

That extra jacket in your closet? It could become a lifeline for a child in need.

This Saturday, Cradles to Crayons is hosting its biggest event of the year: The Big Give 2025. With 27 collection sites across the region, they're gathering winter essentials like coats, boots and gloves for families who need them most.

Some locations have been collecting since Sept. 1, and others will only collect on Sept. 27.

Last year, they distributed 25,000 winter coats. This year, they're aiming even higher. For more information, including where you can send your donations, visit CradlestoCrayons.org.