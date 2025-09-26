Police warn of fake "movie money" circulating in Camden County, New Jersey

Business owners in a New Jersey county are being warned to watch out for what police are calling phony movie money.

The Gloucester Township Police Department in Camden County is investigating a string of cases involving counterfeit cash.

Police said scammers have used fake money — "Hollywood" or "Motion Picture" money — at several stores in Gloucester Township.

According to police, the bills look nearly identical to real money with a similar texture and size.

Photos of the fake cash released by the GTPD show the "Federal Reserve Note" atop a real $20 bill changed to "Motion Picture Use" on fake "movie money" being circulated in the township.

Gloucester Township Police Department

On the back, instead of "The United States of America" on the real $20 bill, photos of the counterfeit cash show "For Motion Picture Use Only" instead.

Gloucester Township Police Department

"The bills will not pass other security measures, such as counterfeit pens, counterfeit detector lights, or certain watermarks/ holograms. Problems persist because most cashiers are not running random smaller denomination bills through security measures to ensure their legitimacy. A quick visual inspection of any bill will prevent fraud," the police department wrote in a press release.