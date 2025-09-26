Police warn of fake "movie money" circulating in Camden County, New Jersey
Business owners in a New Jersey county are being warned to watch out for what police are calling phony movie money.
The Gloucester Township Police Department in Camden County is investigating a string of cases involving counterfeit cash.
Police said scammers have used fake money — "Hollywood" or "Motion Picture" money — at several stores in Gloucester Township.
According to police, the bills look nearly identical to real money with a similar texture and size.
Photos of the fake cash released by the GTPD show the "Federal Reserve Note" atop a real $20 bill changed to "Motion Picture Use" on fake "movie money" being circulated in the township.
On the back, instead of "The United States of America" on the real $20 bill, photos of the counterfeit cash show "For Motion Picture Use Only" instead.
"The bills will not pass other security measures, such as counterfeit pens, counterfeit detector lights, or certain watermarks/ holograms. Problems persist because most cashiers are not running random smaller denomination bills through security measures to ensure their legitimacy. A quick visual inspection of any bill will prevent fraud," the police department wrote in a press release.