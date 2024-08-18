Council Rock Newtown wins first Little League World Series game; fans couldn't be more proud

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It was packed inside a Newtown bar Saturday night as dozens of fans cheered on the hometown kids of the Council Rock Newtown baseball team.

Excitement filled the room at the Green Parrot as fans watched the team notch their first 5-0 victory over Salem Little League, the New England Region team in the Little League World Series. Council Rock lost to Texas West Thursday night, but because of the tournament is double elimination, the team had another chance to stay in the series.

"I'm so excited for these guys," said Beth Martin. "The coaches, the families, everything. Newtown baseball is such an amazing organization. I'm so happy. Go Newtown."

"We are really excited for them. They are such great kids. Playing so hard. We are just so happy for them," said Rich Jacob.

"Everybody is here. They're happy. They're having fun. Just trying to enjoy the moment and they're doing something special and everyone is loving it," added Jonathan Dziekan.

Council Rock Newtown baseball team Council Rock Newtown

Fans were dressed in the team's colors, waving their pom poms and beaming with pride that the kids are representing their town on a national stage.

"It's just so much fun watching them on TV," said Maddie Jacob. "I know them all. I'm so proud of them."

"It's great. It's very fun to watch them. And I just hope they go all the way," said Cameron Martin.

"The team is great. They all are like a big family. They've been together since they were 10 years old. They played together. It's like a big family. It's a big community the Newtown community it's nothing I've ever experienced before in my life. It's just awesome," said Mark Caudill.

Fans said they've watched this team get better and better. And they believe they have a good shot at winning it all.

"There's just so much love and so much pride in the teams here and for them to be on the national stage at this point. A lot of pride from our town."

Fans said they are looking forward to being at another watch party to watch a game they hope ends with another victory.

Council Rock Newtown, which is representing the Mid-Atlantic Region at the Little League World Series, plays again on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. ET against the Northwest Region.